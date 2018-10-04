1 dead, 1 airlifted after crash in Waterloo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - An 88-year-old woman died Wednesday night after a crash in DeKalb County.

According to police, it happened around 6:45 p.m. at County Road 16 and IN-427 near Waterloo.

Investigators said Phyllis Reardon, 88, Auburn, was driving an SUV west on County Road 16 and disregarded the stop sign at IN-427.

That's when John Bassett, 40, Butler, entered the intersection and was hit by Reardon.

Reardon's SUV hit the front passenger side of Bassett's pickup truck, sending it off the road. Reardon's SUV spun around and came to a stop in the middle of the road, according to police.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Medics transported Bassett to a Fort Wayne hospital by helicopter for treatment. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, he was later listed in stable condition.

Reardon was pronounced dead at the scene.