Woman critically hurt in I-69 motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on northbound I-69, just south of the Dupont Road exit.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, a man was driving the motorcycle with a female passenger on I-69 north when one of the tires blew. The driver lost control and crashed.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and the man’s injuries were non-life threatening. Police say neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation.