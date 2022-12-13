FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after an SUV crashed into his motorcycle Tuesday morning near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Fort Wayne Police determined that just before 7:30 a.m., a Mercury SUV was driving on Baer Road and turned onto Airport Expressway, hitting an oncoming motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a release.

Police said the driver and two passengers in the SUV were uninjured.

Westbound traffic on Airport Expressway is currently rerouted south on Baer Road while investigators process the scene, police said. It’s not yet known when the road will open back up.

The incident is still under investigation by FWPD’s FACT team and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.