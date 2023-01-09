FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night.

Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.

Numerous police vehicles, as well as a firetruck and an ambulance, were in the area as authorities investigated the scene.

Authorities told a WANE 15 crew member the car on the front porch was involved in a police pursuit before eventually crashing into the toppled vehicle.

Police also said there were no major injuries in the crash and that they have one person in custody regarding the crash.