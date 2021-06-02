1 adult, 2 kids safe after passing delivery driver calls in house fire on northeast side of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One adult and two children are safe after a passing delivery driver called in a house fire Wednesday.

At approximately 12:25 p.m., crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) were dispatched to the 10100 block of River Rapids Run on reports of a fire after a delivery driver called it in.

Responding crews report finding heavy fire on the outside walks of house and flames burning through part of the two-story home. A neighboring home’s siding was melting due to the heat.

One adult and two children were inside the home at the time of the fire. FWFD said that all three people safely escaped and a cat and lizard were rescued by fire crews.

FWFD said the fire was under control in less than 30 minutes.

Crews were assisted by the Allen County Building Department, TRAA, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, NIPSCO and AEP.