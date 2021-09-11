1-69 mile marker honors 343 first responders on 9/11

  • A wall plaque in the new Pigeon Creek Welcome Center is dedicated to the 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation today held a dedication ceremony in honor of the 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

In partnership with local emergency officials, INDOT dedicated a space in the new Pigeon Creek Welcome Center located on southbound I-69 at mile marker 343, to the 343 firefighters and public safety officials who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

During today’s ceremony, the unveiling of a wall plaque took place in the foyer, displayed along with pictures that represent the tragic and life-changing event.

