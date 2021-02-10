$1.2M grant brings radio technology improvements to Huntington Fire Department

Photo credit: Huntington firefighter Chris Brumbaugh displays new handheld radios in use at the Huntington Fire Department. The units feature better range and improved safety technology.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In the coming weeks, the Huntington Fire Department will be receiving new handheld radio technology with improved safety features for each firefighter as well as 50 mobile radio units and 140 new pagers.

More than 200 handheld units were purchased using a $1.2 million “Assistance to Firefighters Grant” the department received in September from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the press release said. Each handheld radio is programmed with the identification of the specific firefighter to whom it is issued.

The handheld units feature improved range and lapel microphones that have wiring rated for more than 500 degrees, the press release said. A “man down” feature will also allow a firefighter to signal for help at the push of a button if in trouble and unable to talk.

“That’s a really great safety feature that we’ve never had,” said Fire Chief Tony Johnson, adding that Huntington Dispatch and all other crew members immediately receive a notification of the call for help.

Additionally, the Integrated Public Safety Commission has informed fire departments statewide of an upcoming change in the frequencies used for radio communications. Chief Johnson said that the new handheld radios will be compliant with new frequency ranges while also allowing for improved communications with other departments and state agencies.

Firefighters at the Andrews, Markle, Bippus, Huntington Township, Mt. Etna, Warren and Roanoke volunteer fire departments should receive their handheld units within the next two weeks, Chief Johnson said.

About 50 mobile radio units equipped in department vehicles and fire engines as well as the base radio unit at each of the nine fire stations will be replaced using grant money starting the week of March 1, the press release said.

In addition, the grant has allowed the department to purchase approximately 140 new pagers that will be issued to firefighters countywide.