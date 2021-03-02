07 Pub to reopen after 9 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The popular 07 Pub is reopening after nine months.

The restaurant and bar at 3516 Broadway announced on its Facebook page Tuesday it will reopen for carry-out dinner service Wednesday – and in-person service “in the coming weeks.”

“We greatly appreciate your patience, love and support during our time away,” 07 Pub wrote in the post. “We missed our neighbors. A lot. Our staff cannot wait to serve our friends and families!’

The restaurant first shut down April 11, but reopened for carry-out on May 12. It shut down all service again June 6.