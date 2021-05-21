07 Pub reopens indoor dining after monthslong closure

FOT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Months after the pandemic forced the 07 Pub to close, it is back open for indoor dining.

The 07 Pub tried “carry out orders” but due to the difficulties of the pandemic were unable to keep up.

A soft opening to get the staff prepared was held last week, and owner Mark Spillson says they are ready for customers.

“We just feel comfortable with limiting both inside and outside and just trying to to get back to normal for our customers and our guests and our employees,” Spillson said.

He adds they’ve missed their customers and look forward to seeing them enjoy the food and atmosphere.

