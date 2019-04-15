'Let's make history': Buttigieg calls for Hoosier's support in run for President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is giving people what they expected. The 37-year-old has officially announced a run for President in 2020.

"They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana and I am running for President of the United States," said Buttigieg to a crowd Sunday at a rally inside the former train dock of the Studabaker plant.

The Afghanistan veteran and openly gay mayor capped off a recent rise in the polls with the announcement. Buttigieg now joins a dozen-plus rivals on the Democratic side vying to take on President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Butigieg claimed to be the face of a new generation that is ready to reshape the country.

"That's why I'm here today. To tell a different story than 'Make America Great Again'," added Buttigieg.

The mayor outlined his progressive vision for the country and brought out a line of support including fellow mayors Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio, Christopher Cabaldon of West Sacramento, California and Steve Adler of Austin, Texas.

"Wouldn't it be great if we had a President who was really smart?" Adler asked the crowd.

The energy among the crowd of more than 6,000 was palpable.

Whether the enthusiasm on Sunday will be enough to win the nomination and presidency is the looming question. What is certain is Buttigieg's call for support from his fellow Hoosiers.

"So, with hope in our hearts and with fire in our bellies, let's get to work and let's make history."