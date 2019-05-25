'I'm doing it for veterans:' Woman hands out poppies at intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Roserita Sovine spent three hours standing in the median at the intersection of Bass and Hillegas Roads on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2.p.m she was there handing out poppies and collecting donations for veterans. Her only companion was her dog, Tipper, and anyone who stopped to get a poppy and give a donation.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance. It has been used since 1921 to commemorate those who have died in war.

Sovine, a member of the American Legion Post #330 in New Haven, has a long line of service in her family.

Her father, brother, son, uncle, grandson, and more family members have all served.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Sovine wanted to go out and pay respects to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Some people say it's dangerous, but I don't care," Sovine said. "I've got all these angels up above, all the soldiers that I'm doing this for are watching over me, so, I'm not afraid to be standing here."

All the donations that Sovine collected will go to different organizations that help veterans.

