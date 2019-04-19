Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country.

Popular comedian Bill Engvall will perform in Fort Wayne. It's part of his "Just Sell him for Parts" stand-up comedy tour.

He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination.

The show is Saturday Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.50, $45.50 and $55.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m.