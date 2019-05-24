'Dead man walking' sentenced, apologizes for setting wife on fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eddie Lee Caldwell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man who set his wife on fire, ultimately killing her, in September has been sentenced.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday ordered Eddie L. Caldwell to serve 65 years for the death of his wife Lizzie Lee Caldwell, 68, in an incident at her home at 5613 Harrison Street, near West Paulding Road and Bishop Luers High School, around 8:45 a.m. Sept. 12.

Caldwell had pleaded guilty to Murder in February.

Firefighters were called to the home around 8:45 that September morning. When they got to the scene, they found smoke and flames rising from the single-story home.

Lizzie Caldwell was taken from the fire covered in burns. She would die of Respiratory and Renal Failure due to Thermal Burns just over three weeks later.

Eddie Caldwell was arrested at the scene. He had initially faced charges of Burglary, Arson, Aggravated Battery and Invasion of Privacy but was charged with Murder after his wife died.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Eddie Caldwell told police he got into a fight with his wife before going to a nearby gas station and filling a water bottle with gasoline. He waited for a grandson to leave the house before breaking in the front door, heading to the bedroom and covering himself and Lizzie Caldwell with the gas. He admitted flicking a lighter, starting the fire.

Lizzie filed a protection order less than a week before the incident, claiming verbal abuse and threats of violence from Eddie Caldwell. It was approved. According to court documents, Eddie Caldwell did show a credible threat of danger to his wife.

Caldwell said in open court previously that he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and angry when he tried to kill himself and his wife. He also said he suffered from a mental illness, but he could not say which specific illness.

In court Friday, Caldwell called himself a "dead man walking" because he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. He then apologized for what he did.

"I can't believe I did this myself," Caldwell said Friday. "I'm just a guy who did something really, really terrible. I call myself a dead man walking. I'm sorry. I'm just really, sorry. Very, very sorry."

Three people spoke on behalf of the victim: her niece, granddaughter and brother.

"I don't ask why because it happened," the niece, Shantel McClellan said. "I ask how could someone do that."

Judge Fran Gull called Caldwell among "the worst of the worst offenders," and said Lizzie Caldwell suffered for 16 days before she died.

"It's astonishing to me that you could look at this person you love, throw gasoline on her and set her on fire," said Gull.