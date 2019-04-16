'Cats,' 'Color Purple' highlight Broadway at the Embassy series

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File Photo.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Classic Broadway shows are set for the Embassy Theatre stage during the 2019-2020 season of Broadway at the Embassy.

Among them: The Color Purple, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Fiddler on the Roof, Beatiful - The Carole King Musical, Waitress, and Cats. The series is put on by Jam Theatricals and the Embassy Theatre.

"We are thrilled to be presenting the brand new upcoming season of Broadway at the Embassy featuring the Fort Wayne premieres of Waitress and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical!," said Steve Traxler, president of Jam Theatricals. "This season contains classic Tony-Award winners such as Fiddler on the Roof, Cats, and The Color Purple plus holiday family favorite Cirque Dreams Holidaze."

Here is the 2019-2020 Broadway at the Embassy schedule:

The Color Purple - Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof - Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical - Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Waitress - Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Cats - Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at the Embassy subscriptions are on sale now at the Embassy Theatre box office at (260) 424-5665 or at fwembassytheatre.org.