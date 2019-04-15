Fort Wayne investing $100 million in infrastructure projects in 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The city of Fort Wayne will invest $100 million in infrastructure projects in 2019, and the projects include stormwater protection, sanitary sewer improvements and water pipe upgrades.

Mayor Tom Henry made the announcement Monday alongside members of the Aboite Meadows Neighborhood Association, the Fort Wayne City Council and staff from City Utilities.

2019 List of City Utilities Projects

2019 Neighborhoods set for Projects

In Aboite Meadows, the city will add 67 storm inlets and manholes, 4,100 linear feet of storm pipe and improvements to the nearby outfall of the Aboite Neighborhood to alleviate standing water and chronic street flooding.

Other underground projects in 2019 include 90 projects in 80 neighboorhoods in the community. City Utilites is moving forward with its plan to replace 70 miles of water mains over the next five years.

Besides Aboite Meadows, other projects currently underway are in Tamarack Civic and Summerfield Community. Several projects will go forward to the Board of Public Works for the bidding process in the coming weeks.

“I’m looking forward to an outstanding year of neighborhood investments through improvements to our water, sewer, and stormwater systems,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s critical that we provide residents and businesses with reliable and affordable services from City Utilities."