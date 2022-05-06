FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local mom is doing her best to help give other mothers the perfect Mothers Day this weekend.

Maria Saldana collected donations to give to the mothers at the YWCA to help them have the Mothers Day every mom deserves.

She collected a lot of items, including candy, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes and more. She also collected items for kids, including crayons, coloring books, chalk and more.

Maria wasn’t the only one that put this together. She plenty of help from family, friends, co-workers, and local businesses. A local flower shop donated flowers to give mothers on Sunday. ‘

She will donate as much as she can to the YWCA, and if there is extra supplies, she will go around downtown and donate the rest to food pantries and to people who need it.

If you would like to help Maria in future donation events, you can contact her thru email.