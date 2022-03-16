FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local MMA fight will be coming to The Summit City next month, and will help stop the global issue of human trafficking.

Art of Scrap is will be at the Memorial Coliseum April 15th and will be put on by amateur fighters as well as some professional fighters.

Fundraiser organizer Chris Lee has been away from the ring for some time, and was itching to get back in the octagon. He finally found a fighter, but wanted to make the fight more than a fight.

He knew human trafficking has been a big problem in the world, and wanted to find some way to help and make a difference. He is donating 100 percent of all proceeds at the gate to a charity that fights against human trafficking.

His twin brother, Mike, will be the ringside commentator and will get a front row seat of watching his brother fight in the octagon. “I’ve never called a fight of his before but I’m excited” says Mike. “It will be a lot of fun to be down there and see him fight. Plus who wouldn’t want to see their brother get beat up?”

When you buy a ticket, the mony will support a fighter of your choice. If you would like to buy tickets to the fight on April 15th, you can visit their website. If you are interested in competing in future shows, you can email Mike Lee.