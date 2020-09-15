Local Food Week connects consumer with suppliers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Local Food Network is celebrating the first ever Local Food Week in Northeast Indiana.

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network created Local Food Week to celebrate the local food and beverages available in this season throughout the region. It is also to encourage the community to connect with places the grow, serve and sell local food.

The celebration of the local food is being hosted by nearly 20 different farms, markets and restaurants across the region. Tours, events and dining experiences are unique and adhere to the socially distanced guidelines.

Northeast Indiana Local Food Network provides a Local Food Guide that lists businesses located within the 11 counties of Northeast Indiana that sell locally produced food and artisan food & beverage products made with local ingredients sourced from Northeast Indiana farms.

One of the local farms is Windrose Urban Farm.

Windrose Urban Farm started as a means to employ individuals with disabilities. Its focus is to provide employment opportunities for individuals living with special needs in Fort Wayne while growing high-quality food and garden products.

Its specialty, providing great-tasting mushrooms to northeast Indiana.

The farm is giving tours on September 18 at various times. Pre-registration is required.

Most tours and events are free but may require pre-registration.

The tour ends September 20.