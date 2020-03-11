Local cleaning company speaks out on cleaning supplies shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, people across the nation are stockpiling sanitizer and cleaning supplies. But how does this affect a cleaning company?

“I think the supplies are going to quickly dissipate,” said Mark Carboni, president of Tri State Maintenance. “I think we all need to be wise on how we utilize the products we do have.”

With the recent panic of the coronavirus spreading across the United States, consumers have been stocking up on hand sanitizer and different cleaning supplies. Carboni told WANE 15 that the spike in the demand of his company’s services, could suffer with the shortage. He does have a back up plan , but is not sure how much of effective it will be.



“So there is everyday products, commercial products that are still available,” said Carboni. “That would take care of probably 43 of those viruses and germs, it may not take care of the COVID-19.”

As soon as coronavirus cases were reported in Northeast Indiana, Tri State Maintenance received a high volume of calls for deep cleaning. Carboni says what makes a deep cleaning so effective is that is kills and prevents germs from spreading.

“We wipe down all of the surfaces, break down all of the fabric,” said Carboni. “We have taken them to the next level to be able to start back up the next day.”