Local brewery partners with craft beer organization for women for International Women’s Brew Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March 8 is International Women’s Brew Day and one local brewery partnered with a craft beer organization for women to encourage women to get into the beer industry.

An industry that has been dominated by men, uses International Women’s Brew day to empower women in the beer community.

A study by Standford University back in 2014 shows that only 4% of Brew Masters are women.

2Toms Brewing Company partnered with the Pink Boots Society and Northeast Indiana Girls Pint Out, to encourage women in the community to get involved in craft beer.

“Pink boots society was created to inspire and educate women in the beer community,” said Carin Steele, chapter head of Northeast Indiana Girls Pint Out. “Girls Pint Out is a group of women that really love craft beer, we get together, we talk about it, and we brew.”

Tom Carpenter, owner of 2Toms, said that there is a shortage of diversity in the beer industry, and it does not have to be male dominated.

Using innovation and creativity, the events offers women in the community to take part in brewing two craft beers.

“This event is a part of the pink boot society, it’s a national organization empowering and encouraging women to get into brewing,” said Carpenter. “Part of these proceeds go to scholarships to encourage women to learn about brewing, to get into brewing, and also to get knowledge of the jobs that are out there.”

International Women’s Brew Day started back in 2014 and coincides with International Women’s Day.

To learn more about Northeast Indiana Girls Pint Out, visit their website. For more information on 2Toms Brewing company, click here.