A local singer who performed on The Voice is set to perform at The Spring Market.

The Spring Market will be held at 2Toms Brewing Company on Saturday, April 9th starting at noon. That’s when the tap room will be open.

At 4pm, people can shop local as there will be plenty of vendors on hand. From flowers, to handmade things, there will be plenty of unique things on hand for people to browse and shop. There will also be a food truck on hand serving smoked BBQ, chicken, and more.

While you’re shopping, you can enjoy a beer from 2Toms. Their tap room will be open, featuring all of their beers, including a chocolate stout ice cream that will be newly unveiled.

The ice cream along with a new beer is in partnership with the local singer, Samuel Harness, who will be performing at 7pm at 2Toms.

Samuel was a contestant on The Voice and was on John Legends team. He made it to the top 20 before being eliminated. He teamed up with 2Toms owner Tom Carpenter on creating a chocolate stout beer .

All proceeds from the can will go towards a local adoption agency.