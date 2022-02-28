Halsey Blocher was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy when she was just over a year old. In 1999, that diagnosis meant she would likely live only a few years. In part one of a special two-part Positively Fort Wayne series, Pat Hoffmann takes you inside the journey of a young mother hearing that news and how she responded. It’s an inspiring story of faith, love, and courage. It comes on Rare Disease Day, which is celebrated each year on February 28th. The day is meant to raise awareness and generate change for the 300 million people worldwide living with a rare disease. Heather and Halsey share their story to encourage others to be courageous in the face of their trials knowing something good comes from all situations.