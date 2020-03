FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A dunkin' dozen! WANE-TV hit up 12 IHSAA sectional games on the opening night of boys postseason basketball in a mini-Highlight Zone as the tournament got rolling!

4A at Carroll HSNorthrop 52 North Side 48 (F); Winner vs. Carroll at 6 p.m. FridayEast Noble 51 DeKalb 36 (F); Winner vs. Snider at 8 p.m. Friday