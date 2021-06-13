Light your torches; the senior games are here

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those aged 50 and older all throughout Fort Wayne now have the chance to participate in the senior games. The goal of Senior Games is to promote the benefits of remaining active and physically fit.

Registration is by mail or drop off at Community Center only, using the included registration form. NO online registration. As of now, participate in any of the events is $2.

The senior games run until July 8. For more information on how you can participate or get involved, visit the website.