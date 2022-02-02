Leader of Canada’s Conservative party ousted after vote by party’s lawmakers

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — In the middle of a snowstorm, Timmy's Pizza and BBQ in Huntertown is paying it forward to the people who keep the streets clear.

The restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that any INDOT, Allen County, or Huntertown worker plowing roads can stop by Timmy's to get a free two-topping crazy dough pizza. Robert Sills, the owner of Timmy's Pizza and BBQ, said he got the idea on Wednesday when a plow worker stopped by for a crazy dough of his own.