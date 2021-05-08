LC Nature Park hosts kids camp

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Explore the outdoors this summer with LC Nature Park’s Camp Trillium. The week long camp has availabilities throughout the summer for kids ages four to 12.

For more information and prices, visit the website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss