Lawmakers discuss COVID precautions going into Organization Day

FILE – In this March 11, 2020 file photo, Rep. Don Lehe, R-Brookston, speaks during an Indiana House session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Indiana lawmakers are preparing to move much of their 2021 legislative session activity out of the Statehouse over coronavirus concerns. A joint House-Senate committee on Wednesday, Sept. 9 endorsed a plan aimed at allowing the 100-member House hold its floor sessions and committee meetings in the auditorium and conference rooms in a state office building next to the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Davies File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana lawmakers have a dress code requirement, which is business professional, but one thing that is not required is a face mask.

Despite the Governor’s mask mandate and the spike in COIVD cases, the General Assembly will host its session without requiring a mask.

Tuesday is the statehouse Organization Day, which kicks off the 2021 session. To preview, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, hosted a virtual webinar.

Statehouse leaders who joined the meeting included Speaker of the House, Todd Huston (R-37th District), Senate President Pro Tempore, Rodric Bray (R-37th District), House Minority Leader, Phil GiaQuinta (D-80th District), and Senate Minority Floor Leader Greg Taylor, (D-33rd District).

Sen. Bray fears a mask mandate could be used to keep elected officials from voting on the Senate floor.

Statehouse staff is required to wear a mask when not sitting at their desk.

“The real point here, we have an awful a lot of important things to get done this year. Budget is crucial, redistricting is crucial, if we get in a situation where caucus members and more importantly our staff is getting, or can’t come to work because of contract tracing, we will not be nearly as productive to get our work done,” said Sen. Bray.

Newly elected Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor is predicting there will be a pause, but he doesn’t know when the pause will happen.

“We see across the state the increase of COVID cases, as well as hospitalizations and no one can deny that. What we have to do is be more responsible so that we can be a good role model for the rest of the state,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, masks are not going to be mandatory. We have rules for decorum in the legislature. I have to wear a suit and a tie. I don’t think it’s asking too much to ask people when they are on the floor to wear a mask.”

GiaQuinta agreed and said that legislators cannot let their guard down and must continue to wear masks and social distance. As cases continue to rise in the Hoosier State, the House Minority leader stresses that lawmakers must set a good example as leaders.

“It’s not just for us, it’s for the public that wants to participate at the Statehouse, the media that’s there, the staff. It’s very important that our staff stay healthy. Gosh, the last thing really any of us want to do is to quarantine for a week or two.”

When it comes to coordination and having a productive and safe session, House Speaker Todd Huston said patience is key for everything to go over smoothly.

“There is going to be a whole series of challenges and hiccups, and it will be imperfect. I want to acknowledge that. It’s going to be unique and quite honestly we are going to be making up some things as we go.”

Huston added he is optimistic because many safeguards are in place.

Organization Day is tomorrow. WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee will listen in and will have updates.