FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Wednesday morning, you may start to notice more state and local law enforcement out in school zones and along bus routes.

Patrol officers working overtime will be sponsored by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute as part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program.

“We know school buses are out there. Most of us have children that ride the bus. It’s no different. Treat that school bus as if your kids were on it, or as if your kids were getting on and off,” Devon McDonald, the Executive Director of the ICJI.

The start of the increased patrols come after 7-year-old Sevion Sanford was hit and killed waiting for his bus on Friday in Indianapolis.

Lt. Michael DeHart with the IMPD Traffic Office reminded his officers working the patrols just how important their role truly is.

“It’s really life and death,” he said

It’s not yet clear what exactly led up to Sevion getting hit, but the tragedy serves as an important reminder for all drivers to take extra precautions when students are going to and from school.

DeHart said the penalties for breaking the law behind the wheel practically double when you do it in a school zone.

”It’s much more substantial, as far as the penalties go, for a school zone violation. Same for a stop arm violation.” Lt. Michael DeHart with the IMPD Traffic Office

More patrolling officers including IMPD means it’s more likely tickets get written, but DeHart said just an added presence makes a difference in ways you can’t really see. ”We’re saving lives whether we know it or not,” says DeHart. “We’re slowing people down and getting the message out that there is more of us out there writing tickets and just being seen,”

As for the driver who hit 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, IMPD is still searching for the driver.