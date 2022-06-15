INDIANAPOLIS — The latest round of Indiana State Fair performers has been announced!
Pop singer Jesse McCartney and country music star Travis Tritt are joining the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.
They join previously announced acts like Kansas, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Trace Adkins.
The concerts are free with paid fair admission, and seating is first-come, first-served.
Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performance schedule:
- Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)
- Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30
- We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31
- Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3
- Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, August 4
- Travis Tritt – Friday, August 5
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, August 6
- Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10
- Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, August 11
- KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12
- El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) – Saturday, August 13
- Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14
- Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17
- Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, August 18
- Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19
- Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, August 20
- Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21
All shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”