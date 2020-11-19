Late night domestic dispute leads to early morning barricaded subject

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Miner Street for a domestic dispute just after 11 p.m on Wednesday. The domestic dispute was between an adult male and female. When officers arrived the male had fled the area. Officers took a report from the female and returned to service.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, another call came in from the same area in reference to a disturbance. The same female stated the male came back and broke into the home through a window and was still in the home. When officers got to the scene, the female went outside to speak with officers and the male locked the door behind her not letting anyone in.

Police learned that six children were in the home ranging in ages from one to 14. Police tried to contact the male inside, and he would not respond. The man was willing to let the older children go, but they would not leave without the younger ones.

The Fort Wayne Police Crisis Response Team, Emergency Services Team, and Aerial Support Unit responded to the scene. CRT was able to contact the male inside. While they were communicating, the children started to come out of the house in different groups.

Eventually all the children were out of the house and reunited with their mother.

CRT continued talking to the suspect and just after 5 a.m., he exited the home and was put in police custody.

The female suffered minor injuries, the children were unharmed. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.