Last Call: TinCaps Taking Final Orders for Meal Kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced Tuesday that they are accepting final orders for their Meal Kits before the program takes a pause.
The last meal kit menu includes BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Italian Sausage and more.
TinCaps Meal Kits provide five meals prepared by Parkview Field’s award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided, the release said. Family Meal Kits are fit to serve 4-6 people for $185, while a smaller option portioned for 2 people costs $100.
Meal Kits include five different meal options, drinks, desserts, snacks and extras. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages, the release said.
This week’s menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as Pulled Pork Sliders, Chicken Mole, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs and Beer Brats.
This Week’s TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, Sept. 14; Pickup on Friday, Sept. 18)
Meal #1
- Pulled Pork Sliders
- Mac and Cheese
- Baked Beans
- Dinner rolls
Meal #2
- Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs
- Beer Brats
- Jumbo Soft Pretzels
- Potato Salad
Meal #3
- Chicken Mole
- Mexican Rice
- Soft Tortilla Shells
- Shredded Cheese and Salsa
Meal #4
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs
- Green Beans
- Au Gratin Potatoes
Meal #5
- Grilled Italian Sausage
- Marinara Meatballs
- Peppers and Onions
- Sandwich Buns
Also Includes
- Souvenir Cups and Helmets
- Potato Chips
- Parkview Field Popcorn
- Cookies and Brownies
- Soft Drinks
Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)
- Angry Orchard Hard Cider
- Bell’s Two Hearted Ale
- Coors Light
- Mike’s Hard Lemonade
- Miller Lite
- Truly Lemonade
- White Claw Black Cherry
- Yuengling Lager
- Chardonnay
- Cabernet Sauvignon
- Moscato
Orders for Meal Kits should be placed on TinCaps.com by Monday with a 4 p.m. deadline.
Quick, contactless, drive-through pickup at Parkview Field is set for Sept 18. Once the max number of orders has been reached, no more will be accepted.