Last Call: TinCaps Taking Final Orders for Meal Kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced Tuesday that they are accepting final orders for their Meal Kits before the program takes a pause.

The last meal kit menu includes BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Italian Sausage and more.

TinCaps Meal Kits provide five meals prepared by Parkview Field’s award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided, the release said. Family Meal Kits are fit to serve 4-6 people for $185, while a smaller option portioned for 2 people costs $100.

Meal Kits include five different meal options, drinks, desserts, snacks and extras. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages, the release said.

This week’s menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as Pulled Pork Sliders, Chicken Mole, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs and Beer Brats.

This Week’s TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, Sept. 14; Pickup on Friday, Sept. 18)

Meal #1

Pulled Pork Sliders

Mac and Cheese

Baked Beans

Dinner rolls

Meal #2

Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs

Beer Brats

Jumbo Soft Pretzels

Potato Salad

Meal #3

Chicken Mole

Mexican Rice

Soft Tortilla Shells

Shredded Cheese and Salsa

Meal #4

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Green Beans

Au Gratin Potatoes

Meal #5

Grilled Italian Sausage

Marinara Meatballs

Peppers and Onions

Sandwich Buns

Also Includes

Souvenir Cups and Helmets

Potato Chips

Parkview Field Popcorn

Cookies and Brownies

Soft Drinks

Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

Coors Light

Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Miller Lite

Truly Lemonade

White Claw Black Cherry

Yuengling Lager

Chardonnay

Cabernet Sauvignon

Moscato

Orders for Meal Kits should be placed on TinCaps.com by Monday with a 4 p.m. deadline.

Quick, contactless, drive-through pickup at Parkview Field is set for Sept 18. Once the max number of orders has been reached, no more will be accepted.