Large groups not allowed to place flags for Memorial Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The pandemic is putting a damper on a national tradition that happens during Memorial Day weekend.

Every Memorial Day weekend, Scouts place flags and wreaths on the graves of veterans.

This year, the VA says no.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA) prohibited public events at national cemeteries during the Memorial Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the federal agency’s website, the VA will allow visitation for families and friends to place flowers and individual flags at veterans’ gravesites. However, the NCA stated they are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to maintain physical distancing by limiting the size of gatherings.

This includes not allowing the long-time tradition where the Boys Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, and other groups to host a ceremony placing American Flags on the graves of fallen Veterans.

“The Boy Scouts should be allow to do something that honors our fallen heroes and at the same time it’s a great lesson for young boys scouts,” explained Congressman Jim Banks (R-Indiana). “It’s a life long lesson for them to pay tribute to our nation’s heroes.”

Congressman Banks is one of the 14 members of Congress to sign a letter requesting the NCA to reconsider the ban. The letter states that members of Congress understand the importance of socially distancing but they believe this outdoor activity presents an extremely low risk to those who decide to participate.

“It’s not like these Boys Scouts are going to a rock concert, they are going to be socially distant going into the cemeteries laying wreaths on Memorial Day,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd). “It’s absolutely foolish to believe that it would be risky for them to do this.”

Tuesday, Rep. Banks tweeted:

The NCA posted on their website :

NCA made the difficult decision to not host public events for Memorial Day, including the mass placement and retrieval of gravesite flags by any groups. NCA relies largely on volunteers for placement and retrieval of gravesite flags for Memorial Day and these activities attract thousands of volunteers annually. Limiting the number of volunteers is not practical. Cemetery staff will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony to officially commemorate Memorial Day. While we cannot extend an invitation to the public to attend due to health and safety concerns, NCA will share pictures of the event on Facebook and other social media. cem.va.gov/

The VA launched a new web page, Roll of Honor, that provides an opportunity to remember those Veterans interred during this crisis virtually.

“It’s just not the same to do it virtually, it’s outrageous that the boy scouts aren’t allowed to do something that’s so honoring and at the same time so safe. There is no risk in boys scouts going out and laying a wreath on a gravesite, again it’s not like we are having a rock concert,” said Congressman Banks.

On the Roll of Honor website, the NCA will add the names, branch of service, and location of burial for each Veteran that’s buried in a national cemetery.