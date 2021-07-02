LaGrange County man facing sex with a minor, child porn charges

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a LaGrange County man Tuesday following an investigation involving a girl who had been living with him on and off for about two years.

Stanley Ray Myers Sr. is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The investigation began when police learned of possible illegal activity involving Myers and the girl who had started living at Myers’ home starting in the summer of 2014 when she was 14.

Based on interviews with the girl and Myers, police determined he had made inappropriate sexual comments to her which escalated to touching and ultimately intercourse. The girl said the behavior was almost a daily occurrence.

Police got a search warrant and found photos believed to be of the girl on an ‘electronic device.’

The evidence was given to the prosecutor’s office for review and an arrest warrant was issued.