LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Hoosier hero known for saving several children last summer from a burning home in Lafayette will receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.

In its first announcement of 2023, the Carnegie Hero Fund recognizes 15 civilians, including Indiana’s Nicholas Bostic.

Carnegie cites how the 25-year-old pizza delivery man was on his way home when he saw a burning house. Bostic entered the house to find an 18-year-old woman with two 13-year-old girls and a toddler.

He then returned to the burning home in search of a 6-year-old girl who remained inside. As conditions worsened, Bostic followed the girl’s cries to find her. To escape the flames, Bostic punched through an upstairs bedroom window and jumped through with the girl in his arms.

Bostic was hospitalized for three days after suffering from smoke inhalation, first- and second-degree burns and a serious laceration to his arm, explained officials. The girl suffered an injury to her leg from the broken glass but recovered.

The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The medal has now been awarded to 10,355 individuals since the inception of the Carnegie Hero Fund in 1904.

Each recipient, or their survivors, will receive a financial grant. Carnegie said throughout the 119 years since the fund was established by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, more than $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance.