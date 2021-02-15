L3 Harris awarded multi-million dollar contracts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local company is going to infinity and beyond.

L3 Harris – located in Fort Wayne has been awarded two multi-million dollar contracts.

One is through the Missile Defense Agency the other the space development agency.

Both contracts ask for the company to build a prototype satellite capable of tracking hypersonic weapons.

Rob Mitrevski, Vice President and General Manager of the Space and Airborne systems L3 Harris: “We are really proud that it’s in Fort Wayne that we can do this and solve these problems, we can do this missions, that we can hep both civil customers and department of defense customers all using common technology building blocks and that’s really something to be proud off.”

The estimated launch date is late 2022.