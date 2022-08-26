(The Hill) — Jared Kushner called model and television personality Chrissy Teigen a “nasty” troll for her attacks on his wife, Ivanka Trump, in a clip from a radio interview that was released Friday.

Kushner said while speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that many people in the media praised Ivanka for pursuing a business brand of “empowering” women and helping people find “balance” in their lives, but that changed when she joined the Trump administration as an adviser.

“And then she basically gave up the actual business part and just went to pursue the mission, and the same people who praised her for it started attacking her, often viciously and very cruelly,” he said.

Teigen criticized Ivanka on Twitter on multiple occasions, posting in July 2020 that she has “had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the ‘sane’ one in this family.”

Teigen also slammed the former president’s daughter in March 2020 for a post she made encouraging families to plan a campout in their living rooms while they were stuck inside at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests,” Teigen tweeted.

Kushner said Ivanka was hurt when people like Teigen would say the “most awful, horrible things” about her, but she never lowered herself to their level or “got into the mud.”

Kushner spoke to Hewitt to promote his memoir from his time in the White House, “Breaking History.”