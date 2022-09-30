FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for fresh produce, or pumpkins for the fall season, Kurtz Produce says they have more than enough to go around.

During June’s Derecho storm, officials with Kurtz Produce say they had 7 inches of rain in 36 hours which hurt crops a little. However despite that, Farm Manager Matt Kurtz says produce is still looking good.

He says they had a great summer season with sweet corn, cantaloupe, watermelon and tomato crops yielding nicely. Pumpkins aren’t any different, as they have plenty for sale with great stems.

“Right now they all look really healthy,” Kurtz said, “we have some nice big pumpkins, it’s a great crop for the year we had.”

Kurtz says produce is planted at different times, so they assess each planting as it is harvested.

The family entity is also celebrating 150 years of being in business. It’s been passed down throughout generations and is still going strong.

“It’s a neat milestone to see happen because I know a lot of family farms just from generation to generation can be split up, and I’m the 6th generation and my Dad is farming with us as well and he’s the 5th generation,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says October will be filled with fall activities for guests to check out like a guess the weight contest of the biggest pumpkin on their Facebook page, a Corn Maze to venture through, and the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch. The Corn Maze is $5 per person, with children 4 and under free. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch is free to attend, you only pay for the pumpkins you pick. The wagon ride out to the activities is free. For more information on upcoming events, click here.