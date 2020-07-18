Kung Fu Buffet closing due to COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local restaurant is closing due to decreased business from COVID-19.

Kung Fu Buffet located off of Stellhorn Rd. announced Saturday on Facebook of their closing. The post states:

“We’ve got some bad news… Due to COVID business has been very bad so we are deciding to close on July 31st for good. Thanks to all the customers who has been supporting us ever since the beginning!”

WANE 15 spoke with an employee who also confirmed the closure.

Until the closure, takeout orders are still available.

Kung Fu Buffet is also selling equipment from the restaurant at this time. If interested, contact information can be found on the website.