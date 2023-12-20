FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — How about some cheese curds with a cold glass of milk?

The Kuehnert Dairy Farm in Fort Wayne was awarded a $100,00 grant from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

“We are incredibly grateful to the DBIA for selecting our project out of the hundreds they received this year,” said Andrew Kuehnert, owner of Kuehnert Dairy. “This funding will allow us to produce farm fresh cheese curds, milking cows in the morning and having a value-added product by the afternoon.”

According to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the funding will be used to purchase cheese making equipment, product packaging, and marketing and promotion services.

Andrew Kuehnert always dreamed of doing farm fresh cheese curds as he realized a void in Indiana for milk products like this, a press release said.

The Kuehnerts hope to sell the products at their on-site retail store, to local grocers in the Fort Wayne area, and sell directly to consumers via online retail.

The grant from the DBIA comes from a partnership between them and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research, which awarded 41 grants totaling nearly $4 million to farmstead operations and dairy processing businesses across the Midwest.

The Kuehnert Dairy Farm, located at 6532 W. Cook Road, is also opening a Milk House which will allow customers to buy milk at the farm. It’s set to open in 2024.