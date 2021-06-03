Kroger reveals details of $5 million #CommunityImmunity giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) In response to President Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of American adults to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, Kroger has launched the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway which runs now through July 10.

The giveaway gives customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win lone of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.” Winners will be selected weekly.

How the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway Works:

Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).

To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.

To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.