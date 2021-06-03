Kroger reveals details of $5 million #CommunityImmunity giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) In response to President Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of American adults to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, Kroger has launched the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway which runs now through July 10.

The giveaway gives customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win lone of five $1 million checks or one of 50 “groceries for a year.” Winners will be selected weekly.

How the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway Works:

  • Between June 3, 2021 and July 10, 2021, Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” ten each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).
  • To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.
  • To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.

