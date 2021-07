FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets annual end-of-season jersey auction to raise money for local charities will take place this year – but it will be entire on-line instead of in-person as it has been in years past.

The jersey auction is set to go live on the Komets website on Wednesday.

The Komets clinched the Kelly Cup on Friday night with a 2-1 victory in game four of the finals against South Carolina, beating the Stingrays three games to one in the best-of-five series.