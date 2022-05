FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s do-or-die time for the defending Kelly Cup Champion Fort Wayne Komets. After pulling off an overtime win in game six, the Komets must knock off the Wheeling Nailers for the second night in a row to advance in the playoffs.

Komets Head Coach Ben Boudreau caught up with WANE 15 prior to Tuesday’s game seven to look ahead to the decisive matchup.

Game seven gets rolling at 7:30 p.m.