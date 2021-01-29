Komet Hockey returns soon; what to know this season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Memorial Coliseum is working hard making preparations for Komets Hockey to return to the Summit City in just a few weeks. Workers are preparing the ice and new protocol is in place fans should be aware of before going to a game. The season begins February 19.

Seats with green stickers can be seen throughout the coliseum indicating it is an available seat, those that aren’t available are cabled shut so fans don’t sit in them. Tickets go on sale Monday, and are being sold in pods this year ranging from one to eight seats. Capacity for a Komets game has gone from 10,500 down to 2,619.

Overall, the coliseum is working to limit interactions and remain clean. It has recently been awarded an accreditation for the cleaning protocol that has been put in place. Masks are to be worn at all times throughout the coliseum, unless you are sitting in your assigned seat and eating. Plenty of changes have also been made behind the scenes. Escalator hand rails are disinfected with UV disinfectant and the heating and cooling systems in elevators has been updated.

“When you come up on an escalator for instance, we’ve added UV filters, lighting that kills any virus that might be on the handrail,” Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown explained. “Those handrails are cleaned every cycle. In the elevators, we’ve added ionic air cleaning. Positive / negative particles are charged. They zap any virus that’s detected in the air and it falls to the ground like a spec of dust. The filters that we use in our HVAC system, the amount of air we’re moving, when you’re in the arena and you’re sitting and it feels like there’s a lot of air moving and it feels a little chilly, that’s for your health. That’s important. We’re very pleased with where we are with our systems.”

You can find over 80 hand sanitizing stations throughout the building. The concession stands will serve food in closed containers, and condiment stands have been put away. Instead packets of condiments will be given with your food purchase.

Apple Pay and Google Pay is now offered throughout the coliseum, and credit cards are now taken in the parking lot. In 2020, the coliseum lost around 3 million dollars due to the pandemic, and just because events are making the way back into the building, they will still see loss.

“We’ll probably see a loss of about an additional $100,000 a month, but you have to look at economic impact, quality of life, you know anything we can do to help get our hospitality community going again; restaurants, hotels, shopping at the malls and stores, all those things, that’s just what the coliseum is here for,” Brown says.

Along with preparing the building, workers also been preparing the ice. Colorful logos cover the ice the Fort Wayne Komets will skate across, and each of those are hand painted. Workers begin by turning the temperature of the floor down to 14 degrees. They then cover the thin layer of ice with white paint. A layer of water is sprayed over the white paint, and then they get to work on the lines and logos. Once finished, another inch of ice is added to the floor to have it ready to play on.

This year the whole process has taken about 5 days and hundreds of hours of work. Typically the project takes only a few days but due to furloughed employees, the project took much longer this year.

“When you’re working on that ice for say an eight hour shift, it gets pretty chilly down there. Workers use insulated socks, good shoes, the guys take breaks because you cramp up pretty fast when you’re down there,” Brown says.

Komets players arrive into town on Sunday, and training camp begins Monday.