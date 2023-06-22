TORONTO (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Kevin Kiermaier is one step closer to playing in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

As one of the top six vote-getters among American League outfielders following Phase 1 of voting, the Bishop Luers graduate is a finalist for a starting spot in the Midsummer Classic and advances to Phase 2.

Kiermaier came in fifth in voting at his position in Phase 1, which closed at noon on Thursday. The Blue Jays center fielder trailed only Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Randy Arozarena, and Yordan Alvarez among A.L. outfielders. Rangers outfielders Adolis Garcia was sixth in voting.

Phase 2 of fan voting – which will determine who starts the All-Star Game – runs from Monday, June 26 at noon until Thursday, June 29 at noon. If Kiermaier finishes among the top three in voting he’ll earn an ASG starting job.

If Kiermaier isn’t selected to start, he will still have a chance to be selected to the game as a reserve. Reserves are determined by a player ballot, with eight position players selected in each league. Eight pitchers – five starters and three relievers – will also be chosen via player ballot.

The final spots will be selected by the Commissioner’s Office, rounding out the rosters of 32.

The full All-Star rosters will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.