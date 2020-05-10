KickStart Festival will be held online this year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the pandemic, many annual events in our area have to adjust the way they do things.

That includes the KickStart Festival. WANE 15 is a proud sponsor and wants to keep you informed on the changes.

KickStart is reaching its 7th year and it’s a volunteer organization that celebrates national bike month in northeast Indiana.

The festival is to celebrate bikes, art, and theater. Of course, with the pandemic, changes have to be made this year.

Usually this event is to bring people together, but with social distancing that can’t be the case. The in-person events will not be held, instead, everything is transitioning to the virtual world.

“We have the cycle of fun ride which is usually a ride that is held on Mother’s Day that will be held virtually as well, we have the ride of silence, which is a ride that is held for those who were injured and killed riding their bicycles over the past year, ” said Jon Bomberger, volunteer coordinator. “We also have the spring cycle which is our largest cycling event in northeast Indiana.”

Bomberger, he wants the event to give a little distraction and the opportunity for exercise and well being during these trying times.

One of the events within KickStart is the Fort 4 Fitness Spring Cycle.

Fort4Fitness’s executive director said this year they were looking forward to new routes and a new location. Unfortunately, with the pandemic those plans are at a halt until next year.

Like many other events, the fort 4 fitness spring cycle will be online. This will be the first time the event is held in the virtual world. However, there is an upside. Instead of a one-day event, this year it will over a two week period.

For more information about Fort4Fitness visit their website or click here for more information about the KickStart Festival.