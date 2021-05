FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 10th Annual Spring Cycle will take place, in person, on June 5th! The Spring Cycle features five tour distances to suit riders of all ages and abilities.

Those who are not comfortable participating in person can still participate virtually! Virtual Spring Cycle participants can complete their tour at any time and place of their choosing, and they will receive a t-shirt and medal.

For more information visit the website here.