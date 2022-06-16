INDIANAPOLIS — For a limited time, there’s a chance to take home a piece of what many in Indianapolis know as simply the “dolphin house.” And yes, actual dolphin statues are up grabs.

An estate sale is being held at the Kessler Mansion at 4923 E. Kessler Blvd East Drive on Indy’s northeast side.

The sale is being run by Highgarden Real Estate and includes items from “previous owners” according to realtor Jocelyn Dawson.

While he was not mentioned by name in the estate sale listing, Jerry Hostetler was the man who made the home infamous. According to Fodors and the NY Post, Hostetler was a pimp before he entered the world of construction and made a sizeable living in the industry.

He bought a 3-bedroom home in 1953 and slowly transformed it into the 11-bedroom, 8-bath mansion that it is today, according to Fodors.

Some of the items in the estate sale include several of the statues that adorn the sprawling property, including a sculpture of four dolphins balanced precariously on top of one another.

There’s also a massive bed with a built-in headrest and footrest and intricately carved sculptures featuring the head of a lion.

The sale begins on Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and continues on Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The final day is Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking will be across the street in the Millersville Masonic Lodge.