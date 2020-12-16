Kendallville man arrested for stealing vehicle, drug possession

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man for driving a stolen vehicle in Angola on Tuesday night.

Police pulled over Troy Lee Brockhaus, 22, of Kendallville around 10:30 p.m. after repeated traffic violations. A registration check revealed the car Brockhaus was driving was reported as stolen a few days earlier.

Police also discovered Brockhaus was driving with a suspended license and possessed marijuana.

Brockhaus was taken to the Steuben County jail and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.

