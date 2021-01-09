Kendallville man arrested for resisting law enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Kendallville man was arrested Thursday evening for resisting law enforcement.

Approximately 10 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper reports conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation on US27 in Decatur.

During the course of this traffic stop, the driver, Tyler Alt, 25, of Kendallville, became non-compliant with the trooper’s basic verbal commands, the press release said. After asking Alt to exit the vehicle, the non-compliant behavior continued and quickly escalated to physical resistance. The trooper ended up having to escort Alt to the ground where he was then able to more effectively gain control and place Alt in handcuffs.

Neither Alt nor the trooper were injured during the altercation.

Further investigation discovered Alt to be operating on a suspended driver’s license. The trooper also found him to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.

Alt was transported to the Adams County Jail, where he was incarcerated on several related charges.