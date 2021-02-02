Kansas man portrays Vince Lombardi in Super Bowl pre-coin toss commercial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Every year the National Football League airs a commercial before the coin toss of the Super Bowl. This year a Topekan is playing the starring role of Vince Lombardi.

Russ Hutchison lives and works in Topeka. He’s a realtor and a father, but he’s also an actor.

On Sunday, he told KSNT about the opportunity to be part of a Super Bowl commercial, but could not tell us who or what it was for.

The NFL teased the commercial on Twitter.

Coach Lombardi’s philosophy was simple. Work together. Win together.



Tune into #SBLV before kickoff to witness his return to inspire the nation. #LombardiSBLV pic.twitter.com/5SKMYZKGRA — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2021

“If Vince Lombardi were to come back,” NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis said to USA Today, “what would he have to say to us?”

